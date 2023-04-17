Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Infinity Acres Ranch to host Fun Ranch Run to raise money for adult day program

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is hosting its second annual Fun Ranch Run Saturday.

Infinity Acres is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with disabilities through animal therapy.

The Fun Run will begin 10 a.m. at 136 Joppa Road and will include llamas, zebras, camels, and more. Participants can choose between a 5K run around the ranch or 1-mile for those who just want to see the animals.

“It is so much fun,” said Laura Steere, owner of Infinity Acres Ranch. “The grounds are beautiful. The pond is great. The animals are friendly. It gives people an opportunity to come on out here. Their families can stand at the finish line and cheer them on and enjoy some refreshments.”

Registration is $25 and all proceeds will go toward the adult day program and animal care.

The event will be held rain or shine. Participants can register in person or online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
We'll see highs back into the 80s by midweek.
Dry with gusty winds for Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

The increased need comes after a number of shootings involving children
Need for mental health services increases as the number of shootings involving children goes up
Infinity Acres Fun Run
Infinity Acres Fun Run
SCC Public Input Process
SCC Public Input Process
Flint Pretrial Hearing
Flint Pretrial Hearing