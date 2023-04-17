Infinity Acres Ranch to host Fun Ranch Run to raise money for adult day program

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is hosting its second annual Fun Ranch Run Saturday.

Infinity Acres is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with disabilities through animal therapy.

The Fun Run will begin 10 a.m. at 136 Joppa Road and will include llamas, zebras, camels, and more. Participants can choose between a 5K run around the ranch or 1-mile for those who just want to see the animals.

“It is so much fun,” said Laura Steere, owner of Infinity Acres Ranch. “The grounds are beautiful. The pond is great. The animals are friendly. It gives people an opportunity to come on out here. Their families can stand at the finish line and cheer them on and enjoy some refreshments.”

Registration is $25 and all proceeds will go toward the adult day program and animal care.

The event will be held rain or shine. Participants can register in person or online.

