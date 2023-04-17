Birthdays
International Street Fair is coming to Blacksburg

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 62nd International Street Fair will take place April 23, 2023, from noon-6 p.m. on Alumni Mall at Virginia Tech.

You will learn about customs and traditions from international and cultural student organizations at Virginia Tech. Visit the booths and be transported to countries with demonstrations, cultural displays music and displays of beautiful traditional wear. There will be interactive presentations from international groups, traditional games, arts, crafts, and other items available for purchase from the students.

The International Street Fair will begin with a procession of nations. Representatives from each participating student organization will carry the flag of the country or countries each organization celebrates. Watch cultural performances with dancers, singers, and other instrumental artists present on the big stage just in front of Torgerson Bridge. There will also be a variety of international food trucks.

The event is being put on the by Council of International Student Organizations (CISO) at Virginia Tech and Cranwell International Center.

Stopping by 7@four are the President of CISO, Adyan Atiq, Chief Event Coordinator of CISO, Malika Mahmudova and the Creative Director of CISO, Polly Tolmachenko.

Click here for more information: international.vt.edu/events-and-workshops/international_street_fair.html

