Larson pulls away from Logano to win at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson passed Joey Logano with 29 laps to go and went on to win his second Cup Series race of the season Sunday at Martinsville Speedway on a day when NASCAR welcomed back Chase Elliott.

Logano, who was forced to begin the race in the back of the field after his crew found a leak in his water tank prior to the start, finished second followed by Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin.

Larson ended some frustration on a track that he said doesn’t suit his driving style, celebrating by doing a burnout most of the half-mile, paperclip-shaped track. It was the 21st career Cup Series win for Larson and his 15th win in the last three seasons.

