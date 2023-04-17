Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Larson pulls away from Logano to win at Martinsville

It was the 21st career Cup Series win for Larson and his 15th win in the last three seasons.
Kyle Larson celebrates with his family after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday,...
Kyle Larson celebrates with his family after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Martinsville Speedway in Henry County, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Reed).(Steve Reed | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson passed Joey Logano with 29 laps to go and went on to win his second Cup Series race of the season Sunday at Martinsville Speedway on a day when NASCAR welcomed back Chase Elliott.

Logano, who was forced to begin the race in the back of the field after his crew found a leak in his water tank prior to the start, finished second followed by Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin.

Larson ended some frustration on a track that he said doesn’t suit his driving style, celebrating by doing a burnout most of the half-mile, paperclip-shaped track. It was the 21st career Cup Series win for Larson and his 15th win in the last three seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
Naijee Turner mugshot
Drug investigation leads to charges of attempted murder against law enforcement
Cody Mullens(Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
UPDATE: Family, friends of W.Va Division of Forestry worker react to his death
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Latest News

Rail Yard Dawgs sweep playoff series over Evansville
Nascar Fans
NASCAR Fans
NASCAR
NASCAR fans excited for weekend of races in Martinsville
Martinsville Race Weekend
Martinsville Race Weekend