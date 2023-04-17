Little Texas set for Dublin concert

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ/NRCC Release) - Country band Little Texas will perform Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin. The event is part of the NRCC 2022-2023 Concert Series.

Little Texas has amassed hits including “What Might Have Been” and “God Blessed Texas,” and won the American Country Music award for Top Vocal Group of 1993.

Tickets for the show are on sale at nr.edu/concerts.

The band will also be in Rocky Mount in July.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.