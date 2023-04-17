Birthdays
This May, take a look at resilience and why it’s celebrated

Resilience Week is the first week in May in Roanoke
Resiliency Week
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Resilience Week is the first full week in May. This year it runs May 1-7. It is going on its fourth year as a Commonwealth of VA initiative to raise awareness to what resilience means, how we can build it in ourselves, and help others to build it.

Christine Gist, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance Director & Resiliency Collective Facilitator, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this initiative and why it’s important.

For the past three years, The Roanoke Prevention Alliance and Resiliency Collective joined the Roanoke Valley Trauma Informed Community Network to have the City of Roanoke’s Mayor Lea and City Council to declare Resilience Week official by Proclamation.

Life is filled with upsets like loss, grief, disappointment, or illness; resilience tools can help people recover and bounce forward.

In situations of trauma and adverse childhood experiences, practicing resilient skill sets can help mitigate the negative effects of trauma.

Gist talks about how to gain these skills and how they can identify ways you can do something that will bring you joy, a sense of hope and gratitude, to shift the scales toward healthy behaviors and mindsets.

