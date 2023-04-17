Man held in Alleghany County faces child sex charges

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in the Alleghany County Regional Jail, facing charges connected to sexual acts with at least one child.

Leroy Bruce Smith is awaiting a hearing July 10 regarding at least 16 charges, according to Alleghany County Circuit Court.

Seven of the charges are for rape against a child under age 13; another seven are for aggravated sexual battery with a child under age 13. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office indicates more charges are in play, including object sexual penetration of a person under the age of 13, sodomy of a person under the age of 13, taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, and producing child pornography of an individual under the age of 15.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.