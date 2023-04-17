Need for mental health services increases as number of shootings involving children goes up

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As shootings involving children increase, mental health professionals are seeing a rise in the need for services.

Within the last week, three children in southwest Virginia have been injured from gunfire. Over the weekend, an eight-year-old was hit with gunfire in Campbell County. Last week, two seven-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Roanoke.

Experts are seeing higher levels of social anxiety in children.

The clinical director at Family Service of Roanoke Valley explained the increase in violence is impacting kids and parents.

”There’s a lot of fear around going to school, going to the grocery store, how do I keep my child safe? How do I keep myself safe? Is the world a safe place to be?” Sarah Harig said. “That certainly is going to have a long term impact on children’s mental well being.”

Harig says parents should share facts, dispel any rumors and remind kids what safety measures are in place.

