Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Need for mental health services increases as number of shootings involving children goes up

The increased need comes after a number of shootings involving children
The increased need comes after a number of shootings involving children(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As shootings involving children increase, mental health professionals are seeing a rise in the need for services.

Within the last week, three children in southwest Virginia have been injured from gunfire. Over the weekend, an eight-year-old was hit with gunfire in Campbell County. Last week, two seven-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Roanoke.

Experts are seeing higher levels of social anxiety in children.

The clinical director at Family Service of Roanoke Valley explained the increase in violence is impacting kids and parents.

”There’s a lot of fear around going to school, going to the grocery store, how do I keep my child safe? How do I keep myself safe? Is the world a safe place to be?” Sarah Harig said. “That certainly is going to have a long term impact on children’s mental well being.”

Harig says parents should share facts, dispel any rumors and remind kids what safety measures are in place.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
We'll see highs back into the 80s by midweek.
Dry with gusty winds for Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

Here @ Home: Practice Mindfulness
Here @ Home: Practice Mindfulness
Here @ Home: Resilience Week
Here @ Home: Resilience Week
InStill Mindfullness
Blooming into a better you? Practice mindfulness
Resiliency Week
This May, take a look at resilience and why it’s celebrated