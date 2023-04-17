New Danville charity ‘Kitty’s Closet’ to deliver free clothing to those in need

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local is taking her free clothing closet to new places.

Jennifer Miller started Kitty’s Closet last summer to help those in the community. She grew up in Danville and saw a need, working in behavioral health for 20 years.

“Through working with individuals with behavioral health needs, you do see a lot of need in our area,” said Jennifer Miller, Founder of Kitty’s Closet. “So, those folks that I have worked with my entire life have my heart. They’re my people. It just really means a lot to me to be able to give back.”

Her goal was to make the charity mobile instead of running it out of her house.

Danville Cares donated a camper to her cause and her husband spent months renovating the 50-year-old RV.

“The community has been extremely generous. We’ve had people from Roanoke and Lynchburg drive down to drop off donations. My family has also been very, very supportive. I came up with this idea on a whim and got my husband involved. He’s really been the one that’s done a lot of the heavy lifting,” added Miller.

“She’s got a real big heart,” said Chris Miller, Owner of Moss Home Improvement & Roofing, Inc. “She wants to do good, and I don’t mind trying to help her when I can.”

It is now complete and full of new and gently used clothes for anyone who may need them.

“A lot of times, folks with the greatest need don’t have access to transportation. So, it was really important to me that we were able to take them what they need to help take that barrier away,” said Jennifer Miller.

She will be at the STEAM+C event Tuesday night at 5 at Averett University to receive and give away clothes. She plans to visit different neighborhoods each weekend starting in May.

More information on how to donate clothes can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.