One injured in apartment fire in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Bedford County early Monday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Blue Ridge Ave for a reported apartment fire and found fire coming from a second-story apartment building.

The fire was brought under control at 5:03 a.m.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.