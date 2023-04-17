One person is dead after reports of a shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead after reports of a shots fired call in Southwest Roanoke on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a shot fired call around 9 p.m. on Sunday to a business in the 1400 block of Grandin Road Southwest. Responding crews found one man dead at the scene.

No suspects were found on scene and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking residents who live in the area to send in any door camera footage to Roanoke PD’s social media to help with the investigation. Officials are continuing to investigate.

