Roanoke city manager proposes $355 million budget

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell is proposing a $355 million dollar budget.

Monday afternoon, he presented a spending plan that maintains core services, and includes historic funding for schools.

Current tax rates will remain the same, but with rising real estate assessments and increases in some fees, many Roanokers will be paying more.

“I want to say that we have what is proposed to you as a balanced budget of $355,400,000,” Cowell told members of city council. “The spending plan represents an increase of more than $30 million, or 9.4%.”

Cowell said it maintains strong core services, while providing additional funding in key areas such public safety, social services, and most notably education.

“Tied to schools this budget proposal proposes a historic level of funding actually,” Cowell said.

The formula that city council and the school board have used for a number of years will deliver almost $9 million more than last year.

“That moves us across the threshold of $100 million of local support, so this budget represents $100.5 million of local support going to the Roanoke City Public Schools,” he said.

Cowell warned we don’t know what inflation will do, and whether or not we will end up in a recession.

So the city might have to adjust if economic conditions and revenue estimates change.

The next step is a public hearing on April 27.

More discussion among members of city council will follow on May 1.

And the final vote adopting a new budget will take place on May 8.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.