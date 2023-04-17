SCC to hold public comment hearing ahead of Appalachian Power’s rate increase decision

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power customers will have the opportunity to bring their concerns to the State Corporation Commission before their bills may increase.

AEP submitted a base rate increase to the SCC at the end of March. That proposal could lead to customers paying more for their electricity per month, but before that happens, the SCC will hold a public comment session.

The SCC’s director of the division of information resources explained the public hearings have an impact on the overall decision.

”All of the comments are very important to develop the case record,” Andy Farmer said.

APCo’s proposal to increase customer’s bills by about $25 per 1,000 kWh now sits before the SCC. For low income customers, bills would increase by about $16 per 1,000 kWh. The company is looking to make up the rising cost of labor and equipment.

“We’re expecting a significant number of public comments,” Farmer said.

Any Appalachian Power customer can make a public comment about the proposal on August 23, 2023.

“It is always worth public participation in cases,” Farmer said. “That’s why we offer a lot of ways for individuals to participate and submit their comments.”

Customers have to register by August 17, 2023 and can sign up to make a comment through email or during the commission’s hearing.

“Certainly the comments are important and they are considered by the Commission in making its final decisions.”

APCo’s base rate increase proposal comes after inflation has pushed up the cost of living, including electricity bills.

“The commission has stated in many of its orders that it is taking consideration and concern over the increases through the years,” Farmer said. “The rate cases are governed by the laws and primarily these are the statutes approved by the General Assembly.”

One the public hearing is over, the SCC will have an evidence based hearing to make a final decision if the increase will go through. The SCC will approve, deny or modify the base rate proposal by the end of November.

If the proposal goes through, customers would start seeing those increases in January of 2024.

You can participate in the public hearing in one of three ways:

Complete a public witness form for case number PUR-2023-00002 at the SCC’s website

Email the form found on the website to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov.

Call the SCC at 804-371-9141 during normal business hours (8:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and providing your name and the phone number you wish the Commission to call to reach you during the hearing.

Each witness will be given five minutes to provide testimony.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.