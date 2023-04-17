Second Annual Community Day of Giving is Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Community Services is hosting the second annual community day of giving for the Roanoke Valley,

Alison Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer at the Council of Community Services, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about GIVE Roanoke, which will be held April 19, 2023.

She explains how this 24-hour period of giving helps support local nonprofit organizations. This year (to date) 100 organizations are registered to participate.

Last year, the first annual GIVE Roanoke raised over $307,000 for over 100 nonprofit organizations in 24 hours.

Participating nonprofits have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the day thanks to the following sponsors.

GOLD Sponsors – Carilion Clinic, Cox Communications, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

SILVER Sponsors – Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, Neely’s Accounting

Get involved and mark your calendar for April 19, 2023 from noon – 11:59PM – VIRTUAL – giveroanoke.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.