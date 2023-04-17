Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Second Annual Community Day of Giving is Wednesday

Learn how to support local nonprofit organizations
Give Roanoke
Give Roanoke(Give Roanoke)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Community Services is hosting the second annual community day of giving for the Roanoke Valley,

Alison Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer at the Council of Community Services, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about GIVE Roanoke, which will be held April 19, 2023.

She explains how this 24-hour period of giving helps support local nonprofit organizations. This year (to date) 100 organizations are registered to participate.

Last year, the first annual GIVE Roanoke raised over $307,000 for over 100 nonprofit organizations in 24 hours.

Participating nonprofits have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the day thanks to the following sponsors.

GOLD Sponsors – Carilion Clinic, Cox Communications, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

SILVER Sponsors – Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, Neely’s Accounting

Get involved and mark your calendar for April 19, 2023 from noon – 11:59PM – VIRTUAL – giveroanoke.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
8-year-old shot in Campbell County
We'll see highs back into the 80s by midweek.
Dry with gusty winds for Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

InStill Mindfullness
Blooming into a better you? Practice mindfulness
Terrapin Mountain Earth Festival
Sedalia Center Terrapin Festival is this weekend
Resiliency Week
This May, take a look at resilience and why it’s celebrated
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death