Sedalia Center Terrapin Festival is this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the 2nd year of the Terrapin Mountain Earth Festival, and Here @ Home welcomes one of the many workshop presenters, Michael Okuley, (aka the Mindful Mushroomer) to talk about this year’s festival.

Last year was very well attended, and organizers have even more workshops and things to experience this year.

Camping, music, education workshops and more are planned. This family-friendly event has something for everyone, including live music Friday and Saturday, and workshops all day Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Okuley talks to us about his workshop entitled “What is this…Can I eat it?” This workshop will discuss the most highly prized and sought-after species of wild edible mushrooms that are native to Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains.

There are more than 25 varieties of wild edible fungi that are considered delicacies.

Find out more about his workshop and the many others that will be held at this festival to help you take care of the earth and each other.

