Two killed in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a crash in Charlotte County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:50 p.m. on Rt. 47, about 1.5 miles south of Rt. 360.

The driver of a sedan was traveling south on Rt. 47 when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The impact of the crash caused the car to catch on fire, destroying the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were transported to the Medical Examiners’ Office for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.

