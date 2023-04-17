VADOC presents series for Second Chance Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is National Second Chance Month - which is a time for communities to rally together to support people who have been incarcerated and are now back in society.

To encourage everyone to get involved, the Virginia Department of Corrections has been hosting virtual presentations each Wednesday. So far, the agency has addressed gun violence and its impact on communities, and the workforce partnership with Virginia’s Community College System.

Jessica Lee is the department’s reentry services administrator. She says the department’s goal is to help incarcerated individual be successful once they leave a facility.

“A primary goal for us is not only to have individuals have a better quality of life while in, but especially when out, but also interrupting the generational cycles of crime is critical. I don’t think any individual who is in jail or prison wants this for someone they love. And so knowing that they’re important role models to people, people are watching them, and the community throughout Virginia is ready to receive them, they’re ready for them to get to work, they’re ready for them to take their place in society,” she said.

This Wednesday, there will be a presentation on Bridging Gaps through Hope and Recovery.

“We recognize that substance use disorder is a factor in all communities. With the increase in fentanyl use and opioids, we know that there is not one family probably not touched, unfortunately, by this. And so we’re looking forward to an amazing presentation that really should offer hope, from individuals with lived experience,” Lee said.

The presentations are free for anyone to watch, including those in DOC facilities.

