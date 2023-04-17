Birthdays
Virginia State Police investigating death of suspect in Rockbridge

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating the apparent death by suicide of a suspect being chased by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaxon Jolley, 49, shot himself April 15, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wanted by Lynchburg Police on charges of Domestic Assault and Battery and Strangulation.

Saturday afternoon, an off-duty Rockbridge County deputy sheriff saw Jolley leaving the Lexington Tractor Supply store, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy notified dispatch and a Be-on-the-Lookout communication (BOLO) was sent to law enforcement agencies.

An officer from the Lexington Police Department saw Jolley driving in the area of the Route 11 / Furrs Mill intersection, according to the sheriff’s office, and tried to stop him. Jolley instead led police on a chase, joined by Rockbridge County deputies, before Jolley stopped the vehicle and ran into the woods. Police chased him on foot. He then pulled a gun from a bag and shot himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

State Police are conducting the investigation at the request of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

