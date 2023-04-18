Birthdays
7@four previews Freedom Fest

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The 5th annual Freedom Fest is set for Buchanan April 22 and 23, courtesy of New Freedom Farm, Inc.

The celebration of American freedom includes a silent auction, food, vendors and more. There will also be a Missing Man formation flyover by the WWII T-6 Texans.

The event is family-friendly and handicap-accessible, and will happen rain or shine.

Tickets are $8; each sale includes a raffle ticket for a $500 gift card.

US Navy veteran Kathy Powell-Shellhorse and spokesperson Regena Gillispie dropped by 7@four to share info.

Click here for more information.

