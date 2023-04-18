Birthdays
AGING IN PLACE: Navigating the changes in Medicare

Senior advocate Shannon Abell says the Inflation Reduction Act should help older Americans save money
Seniors will spend less for prescriptions and insulin, thanks largely to the Inflation Reduction Act
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to AARP, some of the biggest changes to Medicare in years take effect in 2023. More than 65 million Americans will pay lower premiums and deductibles.

According to senior advocate Shannon Abell, these are some of the highlights for seniors in the Inflation Reduction Act:

2023 ELIMINATE COST-SHARING FOR VACCINES COVERED BY PART D

2023-2025 LIMIT INSULIN COST TO $35 PER PRESCRIPTION

2026 LIMIT INSULIN COSTS TO THE LOWER OF $35.00, 25% OF THE MEDICARE MAXIMUM FAIR RATE OR 25% OF THE DRUG PLAN NEGOTIATED RATE.

Along with enjoying lower costs, seniors need to be on the lookout for Medicare scammers. Abell says the latest scam involves callers asking victims if they have received a new plastic Medicare card.

He says Medicare will never call you out of the blue to request personal or private information in order for you to get a new Medicare card.

If this happens, just hang up. Medicare won’t charge you for a new card. If a caller claims you need to pay a fee to get a new or upgraded Medicare card, it’s a scam.

You can reach out to Abell if you have questions about Medicare changes or potential scams, email him at 76Hokieman@cox.net

