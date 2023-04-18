Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Winds subside overnight as the dry stretch continues
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over

Latest News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
Here @ Home: Painted Violins
Here @ Home: Painted Violins
Consolidating multiple 401k accounts
Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts