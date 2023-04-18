Alleghany Highlands benefit run supports Boys Home of Virginia

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Benefit Run for the Boys Home of Virginia is Saturday, April 29.

It’s open to motorcycles, classic cars and all other cars, with registration set for 9-10:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:45. It kicks off at US Cellular, at 919 South Craig Avenue in Covington. Cost is $30 per driver and $20 per passenger.

The ride will move through Hot Springs, Millboro, Rockbridge Baths, Clifton Forge and back to Covington at Cliffhangers Lounge about 5:30 p.m. Local businesses have donated items and there will be a raffle.

