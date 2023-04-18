Alleghany Highlands community weighs in on proposed elementary redistricting

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools rolled out its proposed elementary school redistricting plan on April 6. At Monday night’s School Board meeting, the community had a chance to share their opinions during a public hearing.

“There are a lot of moving pieces to this plan. And one of the things that’s been true all along is to minimize the amount of change, while fixing some of the challenges that have emerged historically particularly in the Alleghany County section of our community after school closures. So it’s important for us to consider all those variables,” said Kim Halterman, superintendent of AHPS.

In less than three months, the Alleghany County and Covington school consolidation will be complete. One of the last pieces of the puzzle is a proposal for redistricting in elementary schools. According to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, if passed, the eastern edge of Clifton Forge would move to Sharon Elementary, the Potts Creek area would be in the Jeter-Watson District and parts of North Covington would be in the Callaghan District.

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Redistricting Zones. (Will Thomas)

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools proposed redistricting areas. (Will Thomas)

Lynn Agee has been a bus driver since 2014, the redistricting would impact her bus route in Clifton Forge.

“That’s the only thing they they put it in the wrong place. But I think that they will consider tweaking some things, which makes me feel a little bit better. Because, I know there are a couple of kids that are going to be absolutely horrified that I’m not their bus driver and I don’t want to hurt my kids,” said Agee.

For Jennifer Smith, her daughter will be in kindergarten next school year, and the redistricting would impact her as well.

“With the new boundary lines, they did redistrict us into a school district that was different. We were hoping for the Mountain View district, we’re in the Callaghan district. So we have some decisions to make, child care issues to sort out, but the board’s working really hard and we really appreciate them taking the time to sort through all of our concerns,” said Smith.

AHPS does plan to work with families who might want to attend a school not in their redistricted area.

“Some of the questions that our public had tonight, were related to what we refer to as zone transfers, which would be the procedure that we use if a student lives in one zone and wants to attend a school in another. All that will follow after our redistricting plan is approved,” said Halterman.

Fourth Grade Teacher Allison Box, knows the redistricting might impact who is in her classroom next year, but feels the kids are in good hands no matter where they go.

“We have fantastic teachers in this whole entire district. So I know they’re going to be taken care of no matter where they go,” said Box.

A decision on the proposed redistricting plan is expected at the May 8th meeting. The community can continue to submit feedback to AHPS here.

