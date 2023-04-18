Blacksburg Police looking into downtown area graffiti

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating several incidents of graffiti in and around the downtown area.

The attached photos are what police are investigating.

Anyone with information about who is responsible is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-961-1819, where you can relay information anonymously, or email ciu@blacksburg.gov.

