Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blacksburg Police looking into downtown area graffiti

Downtown Blacksburg Graffiti
Downtown Blacksburg Graffiti(Blacksburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating several incidents of graffiti in and around the downtown area.

The attached photos are what police are investigating.

Anyone with information about who is responsible is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-961-1819, where you can relay information anonymously, or email ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Dry and windy today leading to a high fire risk
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims

Latest News

Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day
Pancakes with a Twist: How to Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast & Help Your Community
SWVA Wildlife Center Hummingbirds
It’s Hummingbird Season in our Hometowns
Painted Violin Project
The Painted Violins Project
VT electric car
VT students show off electric Motorsports SAE car to students