Concerns continue to rise over safety on Williamson Road and improvement plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents are continuing to raise concerns over the safety of Williamson Road.

Roanoke City will get assistance from the U.S. Department of Transportation to look at some of the issues like low lighting and lack of sidewalks. But some residents in the area feel like they haven’t had a voice in the plans.

Bill Tanger and Clay McClintock are launching the Williamson Road Community Forum. The Roanoke residents are opposed to the city’s pipeline project, which proposes to reduce traffic on Williamson from four lanes to two, add a center median and bike lanes.

McClintock explained reducing the lanes of traffic will have a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

“People are going get tired of trying to get up the road and they’re gonna start using your back roads, which now makes your neighborhoods more unsafe, because you’re gonna have people cutting through here at high rates of speed,” McClintock said.

The community forum is calling on other concerned residents to work together in addressing safety issues.

“The city has not kept up with the needs of Williamson Road,” Tanger said. “The city needs to reach out and get residents and businesses together and get some input and explore some ideas and get outside the box.”

The city is one of 64 communities to receive a share of $21.5 million to address safety improvements, in the ‘Thriving Communities Program’.

WDBJ7 asked Roanoke’s City Manager multiple times for an interview about the project and to address resident’s concerns. Instead, WDBJ7 received an emailed statement.

“Selection of the City to participate in the U.S Department of Transportation’s Thriving Communities Program creates a great opportunity to continue to work with the residents, businesses, and others that call Williamson Road home,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. “The technical assistance provided through the program will assist the City and the community in determining the best improvements on and along the road that help ensure the safety of the public, whether they travel the road as a motorist, a bicyclist, or a pedestrian.”

“There’s so many safety issues that have been pointed out to us that we have brought up in meetings with all the city council, the mayor and nobody can give us answers,” McClintock said. “This is what our concern is.”

The forum wants residents and businesses on Williamson to have more of a say in the city’s plans. Anyone interested in joining can contact Tanger and McClintock at riverdancer1943@gmail.com and mcclintockclay@gmail.com.

The Thriving Communities Program will take place over the next two years.

