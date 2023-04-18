Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville and Pittsylvania County residents can express their opinions in final Big Sort event

The Big Sort
The Big Sort(Partnership for Regional Prosperity)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Partnership for Regional Prosperity is hosting their final Big Sort for Danville and Pittsylvania County residents.

The community workshop is for anyone to come and give their thoughts on trends related to education, politics, technology, and more.

The event will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at O.T. Bonner Middle School in Danville.

Around 150 people have attended the previous Big Sorts.

“Some of the challenges in the city are different from some of the challenges and opportunities in the counties,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s always impactful and important to get our citizens’ thought processes and comments as we think about how we’re going to plan and engage the community as a whole.”

Participants can register by sending their name to DanvilleBigSort@gmail.com.

The event is free to attend and dinner will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Fire danger continues this evening; drier, less wind Wednesday
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over

Latest News

Schoolfield District plan
Danville plans to revitalize the Schoolfield District
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital to end childbirth services
The program aims to help former inmates return to the community
New loan program aims to help former inmates return to community
7@four: Alleghany Highlands Benefit Ride
Alleghany Highlands benefit run supports Boys Home of Virginia