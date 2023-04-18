Danville and Pittsylvania County residents can express their opinions in final Big Sort event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Partnership for Regional Prosperity is hosting their final Big Sort for Danville and Pittsylvania County residents.

The community workshop is for anyone to come and give their thoughts on trends related to education, politics, technology, and more.

The event will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at O.T. Bonner Middle School in Danville.

Around 150 people have attended the previous Big Sorts.

“Some of the challenges in the city are different from some of the challenges and opportunities in the counties,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s always impactful and important to get our citizens’ thought processes and comments as we think about how we’re going to plan and engage the community as a whole.”

Participants can register by sending their name to DanvilleBigSort@gmail.com.

The event is free to attend and dinner will be provided.

