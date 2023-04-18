Danville plans to revitalize the Schoolfield District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Danville is planning to revitalize the historic Schoolfield district that surrounds the future Caesars Casino.

Schoolfield was established in 1903 as a town for Dan River Mills employees. Danville later annexed Schoolfield in the 1950s. When the mill closed, many of the buildings were demolished or abandoned.

The idea to revitalize Schoolfield started before the pandemic. Once Caesars announced they would be moving into the Dan River Mills site, the city began holding community engagement meetings.

“There is a really exciting vibe in the Schoolfield district,” said Corrie Bobe, Director of Economic Development. “The buy in and support will only ensure the success of of the master plan and how we implement it. I believe that through this process, it really helped reengage the neighborhood and build excitement and pride about about the Schoolfield district itself.”

The residents expressed a desire for improved parks, public space, and pedestrian access points.

The master plan includes adding bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, and extending the Riverwalk Trail to reach the Schoolfield district.

“We’re not relocating roads, we’re looking at ways to improve mobility along those roads. So, how to make it more pedestrian friendly, how to make it more bicycle friendly, as well as ensure that we’re accommodating that larger flow of traffic in and out of the community,” added Bobe.

They plan to add senior, multi, and single family homes and commercial buildings to the district.

5% of tax revenue from the Caesars Casino will go toward the revitalization of the Schoolfield district.

“That helps and goes a long way in in trying to implement some of these recommendations. We understand that, especially on the infrastructure side, it can be quite costly. So, we’re exploring different avenues that state code allows us to utilize in order to implement those,” explained Bobe.

They are wrapping up the final large study now which will be made available to the public in the coming weeks.

