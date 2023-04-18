Birthdays
Giles County Sheriff’s Office in search of armed man

Steven Repasi
Steven Repasi(Credit: Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to avoid Mauney Drive in the Castle Rock Drive area of Pembroke until further notice.

Giles County Sherriff’s Office is in search of Steven Leo Repasi, who is wanted in both Giles and Carroll Counties.

Repasi was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. Police say he is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

“Units on the scene have reason to believe that Repasi is armed and contained to a residence on Mauney Drive,” according to police.

The public is asked to call 911 with any information regarding Repasi’s whereabouts. More information can be found on the Giles County Sheriff’s Office facebook page.

