Give the gift of life this April by becoming an organ donor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is National Donate Life Month, and Donate Life Virginia is encouraging everyone to register to be an organ donor.

According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. A new person is added to that list every nine minutes.

One way Virginians can sign up to be an organ donor is at the DMV while renewing their license or identification card. There will be a box people can check to become a donor. Registering can also be done online.

Lara Malbon, the executive director of Donate Life Virginia, says one donor has the potential to save eight lives and heal up to 75 others.

Organs, tissue, and bones can all be donated and help others.

“To become a donor you have sustained a life-threatening injury and you are being treated in the hospital. Doctors do everything to save your life. But at some point, you’re going to be determined to be legally and clinically brain dead. And at that point you are being evaluated to see if you’re medically suitable to be the donor. The organ procurement organization will check to see if you’re on the Virginia donor registry. And they will also come and talk to your family to learn about your last wishes and executing your last wishes based on if you’re registered at that point,” Malbon said.

She suggests letting your loved ones know about your last wishes, and also including it in your will.

“I have been able to see the, and witness the, lifelong connections that are made after this, you know, the donor family gets to meet the recipient, and both agree to that, or recipients. And a beautiful relationship is forged from a horrible tragedy,” Malbon said.

