Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains were found in a vehicle Tuesday morning after a fire was extinguished, according to Virginia State Police.

About 12:45 a.m. April 18, 2023, Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Sandy Level Road, near the intersection with Goodview Road. The vehicle was engulfed and remains were found by fire crews.

Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting an investigation. The road was closed during the firefight and initial investigation, but has been reopened. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District, for identification.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.