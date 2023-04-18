ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring is blooming with new life and that means it’s hummingbird season in our hometowns.

Here @ Home welcomes members of the SWVA Wildlife Center to talk about these beautiful birds, how to care for them and tips for people who put out hummingbird feeders.

We also find outmore about the bird enclosure that was damaged by strong winds. For more information and to find out how you can help their mission, you can log onto their website here

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.