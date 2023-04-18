Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

It’s Tax Day: What you need to know before the deadline

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April 18th is tax day this year and you have until midnight to file your federal taxes.

More than two hundred million people have filed their taxes so far this year, according to the IRS website. But if you’re not one of them - you need to file your taxes by midnight Tuesday night.

If you need more time you can file an extension. You can use the IRS free file application to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension.

If you fill one of those out - you will have until October 15 to get your taxes done. And if you don’t pay your taxes or ask for an extension, tax experts say there will be consequences.

”If you don’t file your return, first of all, any unpaid taxes, you’re going to pay interest on. There’s two separate types of penalties for failure to file, so it’s a failure-to-file penalty, which goes up to 25% of the unpaid tax, as well as a late payment of the tax. So you basically have a lot of money that you’re going to be paying on top of the tax.”

To make Tax Day a little sweeter, Krispy Kreme has a sweet deal. You will only pay the sales tax for a dozen of the original glazed donuts at certain locations.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Dry and windy today leading to a high fire risk
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 18, 2023
Final Day To File Taxes
Final Day To File Taxes
Lazy Bulldog Rolls Out Bowtie Pasta Dish
Lazy Bulldog Rolls Out Bowtie Pasta Dish
Local senior advocate Shannon Abell stops by WZBJ24
AGING IN PLACE: Navigating Changes to Medicare