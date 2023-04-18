Birthdays
Man arrested on drug distribution charges in Alleghany County

Leo Bennett mugshot.
Leo Bennett mugshot.(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested in Alleghany County after police found drugs and guns inside his home on April 10, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at the home of Leo Bennett on Rose Lane in Clifton Forge with the assistance of the Alleghany Highlands Drug Taskforce.

During the search, deputies say they found approximately 40.29 grams of methamphetamine, one assault rifle, one hunting rifle, one shotgun, two semi-automatic pistols, approximately 913 rounds of ammunition, six glass smoking devices with residue, hypodermic needles, and digital scales. Other substances were found at the home and will be sent to a forensic lab for drug analysis.

Bennet was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and unlawfully possessing a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Other charges are pending.

