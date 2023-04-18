Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police arrested a man with outstanding warrants from Amherst County shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the 1900 block of Tate Springs Road.

Police say the man made threats and initially refused to exit his vehicle, but there was no further escalation. His name hasn’t been released.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

