New information released about fatal 7-11 shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The name of the victim in a shooting in southwest Roanoke has been released.

Police say the shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven store in the 1400 block of Grandin Rd.

The Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office says the shooting appears to be the result of a confrontation over a tobacco purchase between a 7-Eleven clerk, identified as Isaiah Baldwin, and a customer, Steven Crowder. The confrontation resulted in Baldwin shooting and killing Crowder before leaving the story, according to the CA’s office.

Police talked to witnesses and reviewed video camera footage, then put out a second-degree murder warrant on Baldwin at 2:13 a.m. Monday and arrested him later in the day.

Baldwin was arraigned in the Roanoke City General District Court Tuesday morning and appointed a public defender. His preliminary hearing date is scheduled for May 27 at 9:00 a.m.

