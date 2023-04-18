Birthdays
New loan program aims to help former inmates return to community

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Inmates returning to the community after serving their time now have another resource to help them get back on their feet.

Virginia Cares and Total Action for Progress are launching a new loan program for returning citizens in Roanoke. First Citizen’s Bank is providing funding of $15,000 to help clear roadblocks for employment.

Applicants can receive up to $500 to cover work tools, clothes and transportation expenses.

The program’s deputy director explained this will help returning citizens and the overall community.

”Once they begin to get these services, they won’t so much see the need to go back to the criminal mentality, to go back and get more charges or go back and get into all of the negative habits that got them incarcerated in the first place,” Anthony West said.

To be eligible, returning citizens must have been working for six months and have proof of Social Security number, ID, and a permanent address. More information on the program’s application can be found here.

