ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home takes a look at Roanoke Symphony’s education initiative, The Painted Violins Project.

Hannah Cox, the Director of Community Engagement & Education for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra joins us to tell us about the project and how they collaborated with 12 different artists from the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities to create unique pieces of art onto the surface of a violin,

Take a look at how these violins have been transformed from an aural to a visual masterpiece.

Community members and supporters are now able to purchase raffle tickets to win their favorite violin! All of the proceeds from the raffle directly support the RSO’s Educational programming and students in our community.

