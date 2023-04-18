Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

The Painted Violins Project

A look into the Roanoke Symphony’s education initiative
Painted Violin Project
Painted Violin Project(Painted Violin Project)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home takes a look at Roanoke Symphony’s education initiative, The Painted Violins Project.

Hannah Cox, the Director of Community Engagement & Education for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra joins us to tell us about the project and how they collaborated with 12 different artists from the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities to create unique pieces of art onto the surface of a violin,

Take a look at how these violins have been transformed from an aural to a visual masterpiece.

Community members and supporters are now able to purchase raffle tickets to win their favorite violin! All of the proceeds from the raffle directly support the RSO’s Educational programming and students in our community.

Learn more about the project by visiting their website

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Dry and windy today leading to a high fire risk
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims

Latest News

Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day
Pancakes with a Twist: How to Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast & Help Your Community
SWVA Wildlife Center Hummingbirds
It’s Hummingbird Season in our Hometowns
VT electric car
VT students show off electric Motorsports SAE car to students
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Air Force unit in document leaks case loses intel mission