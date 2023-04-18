Pancakes with a Twist: How to Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast & Help Your Community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home welcomes two Kiwanians to tell us about their upcoming pancake breakfast and auction event being held at the Berglund Center in partnership with the Spring Craft and Vendor Show.

Thousands will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and shop all the vendors at the Craft Show. This is the largest breakfast in Roanoke.

Amy Carter and Eric Danielson tell us how for 25+ years, the Kiwanis Club has conducted this annual event to raise money by selling pancake breakfasts, conducting an auction, and conducting a yard sale.

Each year, thousands of tickets are bought and thousands of pancakes served, hundreds of hours of Club member efforts are volunteered, countless items are sold, and tens of thousands of dollars are raised.

They use the proceeds of the event for grants to dozens of local non-profit and charitable organizations focused on children, the elderly, and the environment.

Listen in to our conversation and watch as Amy Carter shares how to make pancakes with a twist! See the recipe below.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Ingredients

Cinnamon Sugar Swirl

5 tablespoons salted butter , melted and cooled slightly

8 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Cream Cheese Glaze

4 oz. cream cheese , softened

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pancake Recipe

Your favorite Pancake Mix

Instructions

Make the Cinnamon Sugar Swirl

Combine the melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.

Stir until mixed well.

Transfer to a plastic bag or a piping bag, and set aside. (This will help us swirl the mixture into the pancakes without a lot of messiness. We’ll snip the bag when it’s time.)

Let this sit for 20-30 minutes.

Make the Cream Cheese Glaze

Combine the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract in the base of your food processor or a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Set aside until it’s time to serve your pancakes. (You can also make this ahead of time, so you can store it in a food-safe container in the refrigerator.)

Make the Pancakes.

Make your pancake mix as instructed on package.

Once the batter has been mixed, heat a nonstick skillet or a griddle over medium heat. Brush the pan with melted butter or unflavored cooking spray.

Dollop the pancakes onto the preheated skillet when ready using a cookie scoop or a measuring cup.

Snip a small corner off the piping/plastic bag, and swirl the cinnamon-sugar mixture on top of the pancakes.

When several bubbles have formed on the surface, flip the pancakes, and cook through.

Wipe down the skillet between pancakes with a wet towel or cloth, and rebutter it each time. Why? This will ensure they don’t stick or become a mess

Repeat until all of the pancakes have been made.

Stack the pancakes onto plates and serve with the cream cheese glaze

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.