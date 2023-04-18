Birthdays
Pulaski County male escapes custody; wanted on assault charge

Dylan Blake Swecker, wanted for domestic assault in Pulaski County.
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the Mountain View subdivision to use caution due to a male who escaped custody.

Deputies say Dylan Blake Swecker is wanted for domestic assault.

Swecker is a white male that is 6′4″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and has a tattoo on his upper right arm and on his chest. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and a black. hat. He also wears glasses and has a chin-style beard.

Deputies say Swecker was in handcuffs when he escaped custody.

Anyone who has information on Swecker’s location is asked to call 911.

