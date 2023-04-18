Pulaski’s waterline project complete

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski’s waterline project is complete.

Crews are working on getting the finishing touches ready to re-open the block of West Main Street that was closed.

The project began late last year.

The town’s project engineer Scott Aust says the new waterline will allow for mixed use in downtown buildings, meaning there can be retail or restaurants on the bottom floor of a building with residential space above it.

“I know it’s been frustrating at times, but we finally got there and we are getting it back opened up and shortly Main Street will thrive again,” he said. “That’s our goal.”

Eventually West Main Street will be opened up to two-way traffic.

