Salem Red Sox visit Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Salem Red Sox organization didn’t have to go far Monday evening to serve as the guest speakers at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting this evening at the Civic Center.

New team manager Liam Carroll and team general manager Allen Lawrence have very different relationships with the Roanoke Valley, but both say it feels like home. Lawrence is from the area while Carroll is in his first year managing the Sox, coming to the U.S. from Europe.

Both men say that working in baseball in the Roanoke Valley is special, and that members of this community make it feel like home.

“It’s been fantastic,” begins Carroll. “Everyone I’ve met has been so welcoming. With the Red Sox, we talk about winning and family and I feel like I’m finding a new family here. Whether it’s at Fenway or here in Salem, we’re always trying to connect, entertain, and build relationships with the community. Whether that’s coming out here and meeting some wonderful people, or providing an escape for many at the ballpark, it’s just wonderful to connect.”

“I grew up here so I have a personal touch here,” adds Lawrence. “I love this area. I love the community you know it’s all about being a part of the community. You know, we love being a big part of the community baseball to me is secondary.”

The Red Sox begin their first series against the Lynchburg Hillcats in Salem on Tuesday at 6:05.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.