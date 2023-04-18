Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital to end childbirth services

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital will end its pregnancy and childbirth services. They say the decision is due to a decrease in child births.

In 2018, they had 363 deliveries. In 2022, there were only 244 – a 33% decrease in five years.

A recent report found there were 217 obstetric unit closures in rural hospitals since 2011.

They are still in the process of determining where patients will be transferred.

“While it is not a happy decision, it is one that we have made with information and facts based on it,” said Brian Zwoyer, President of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. “We will continue to move forward and provide additional services to the community to keep them healthy.”

Patients who are expected to deliver after August 4 will be supported in transitioning to another provider.

Hospital officials do not anticipate any job losses due to the unit closing.

