Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Taubman Museum exhibition features paintings of Louis Comfort Tiffany

A new exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art features 60 paintings by Louis Comfort Tiffany.
A new exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art features 60 paintings by Louis Comfort Tiffany.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Louis Comfort Tiffany is best known for the stained-glass windows and lamps, and other decorative objects, produced by Tiffany Studios.

But he was also a painter. And a new exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art explores that side of the artist as well.

‘The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany’ opened last weekend, and it features 60 paintings from the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York.

It also includes several excellent examples of Tiffany Studio glass from the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York and the personal collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode.

Karl Willers is Chief Curator at the Taubman Museum of Art.

“It’s both a chance for people to see some absolutely extraordinary examples of Tiffany Studio glass,” Willers told WDBJ7, “but also a very different look at Tiffany in the fact that it does include several groups of paintings that he accomplished over his lifetime.”

Complementing the Tiffany exhibition is ‘Wonders of Glass,” featuring contemporary works from the personal collection of Susan and David Goode.

The Taubman is open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Guided tours of the new exhibition are also available by appointment, and for a small fee, every day of the week.

‘The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany’ will remain on view through Aug. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Fire danger continues this evening; drier, less wind Wednesday
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over

Latest News

Kion Davis is searching for justice. He’s on a mission to exhaust all options to see his...
Searching for Justice: Man’s hope of getting out of prison sooner halted by amended criminal justice reform measure
Searching for Justice Reform Part 2
Searching for Justice Reform Part 2
Sentara Hailfax Regional Hospital
Sentara Hailfax Regional Hospital
Williamson Road Concerns
Williamson Road Concerns
Steven Repasi
Giles County Sheriff’s Office in search of armed man