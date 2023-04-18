Taubman Museum exhibition features paintings of Louis Comfort Tiffany

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Louis Comfort Tiffany is best known for the stained-glass windows and lamps, and other decorative objects, produced by Tiffany Studios.

But he was also a painter. And a new exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art explores that side of the artist as well.

‘The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany’ opened last weekend, and it features 60 paintings from the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York.

It also includes several excellent examples of Tiffany Studio glass from the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York and the personal collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode.

Karl Willers is Chief Curator at the Taubman Museum of Art.

“It’s both a chance for people to see some absolutely extraordinary examples of Tiffany Studio glass,” Willers told WDBJ7, “but also a very different look at Tiffany in the fact that it does include several groups of paintings that he accomplished over his lifetime.”

Complementing the Tiffany exhibition is ‘Wonders of Glass,” featuring contemporary works from the personal collection of Susan and David Goode.

The Taubman is open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Guided tours of the new exhibition are also available by appointment, and for a small fee, every day of the week.

‘The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany’ will remain on view through Aug. 13, 2023.

