VT students show off electric Motorsports SAE car to students

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Wythe County got to see engineering in action on April 18.

Every year, students at Virginia Tech design and build an electric car designed for speed. Wythe County middle and high school students got to see the car and learn about the design and features.

“I hope they took away that science and math,” Virginia Tech Senior Benjamin Simons said. “As annoying as it is in class when you can apply it and put it to things, it’s pretty cool.

The team of students, made up mostly of engineers, has been building this car since August. It’s now in the testing phase before it gets taken to a national competition in Michigan this June.

“It’s awesome to see it come on together,” Virginia Tech sophomore Michael Sparks said. “We look at it all year on the computer screen and then individually, we all start manufacturing our parts and finally, to put it all together and see it out on the track is the most rewarding part of it.”

The car weighs under 500 pounds, takes four hours to charge and requires a full school year’s work to get it ready to race.

“I hope that they find it really interesting,” Sparks said. “If when I was in middle school or high school, I was able to see something like this, I would have been all over it.”

“The younger they are, the better they are to understand it, to know what classes they go into,” Simons said. “The more engineers that you have, the better you are just for anything.”

