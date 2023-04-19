1st Adult & Pedatrics Healthcare to pay $3 million settlement for false claims act accusations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 1st Adult & Pediatrics has agreed to pay $3 million to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The Fairfax-based company allegedly engaged in fraudulent billing activities between January of 2017 and May 2021.

“Those who take advantage of Virginians during some of their most vulnerable times must be held accountable. Thanks to the excellent work done by my office and our federal partners, this organization will have to answer for its illegitimate billing methods that exploited hospitalized pediatric patients,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

From 2017 and continuing through May 2021, 1st Adult & Pediatrics billed Virginia Medicaid for reimbursements for in-home health care services for pediatric patients who were actually hospitalized at the time the in-home services were billed. In addition, 1st Adult & Pediatrics routinely billed Virginian Medicaid for home health services that were not actually provided.

