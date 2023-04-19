3 year old dies after struck by vehicle in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car Monday night at 7 p.m.

The incident occurred in a parking lot on the 300 block of Beverly Hills Circle. The pedestrian struck was a 3 year old child who later succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.