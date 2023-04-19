Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Automated external defibrillators to be required in all Virginia public schools

AED
AED
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Under a law recently passed by the General Assembly, all Virginia public schools will be required to have automated external defibrillators.

Senator Jeremy McPike (D) introduced this legislation following Damar Hamlin suffering a heart attack during a nationally televised football game. McPike says that as a volunteer fireman, he has seen the AEDs can have in an emergency.

“People don’t associate of kids with having cardiac issues, and unfortunately, since introducing the legislation I’ve seen so many parents come forward and share their tragic stories of how they lost a kid, and how an ad would have been able to save their life,” McPike said.

McPike submitted a budget for $400,000 to help schools in the Commonwealth cover the costs of the AEDs. He says everything will be in place by next school year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Swecker mugshot.
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains found in aftermath of vehicle fire in Bedford County
Car pulled from Roanoke River.
WATCH: Car pulled from Roanoke River
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Teachers struggling to maintain physical and mental health amid workplace stress
Logan Kozlowski, hit and killed with a car in a parking lot in Lynchburg
Prayer service set for boy killed in parking lot
(Source: MGN)
1st Adult & Pedatrics Healthcare to pay $3 million settlement for false claims act accusations
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern...
1 out of 4 Americans live with polluted air, study says
Linwood Smith mugshot.
Car theft suspect arrested in Alleghany County