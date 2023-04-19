Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation searching for spooky spots

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation is looking for some of the spookiest spots in town.

The foundation is in the early stages of launching a ghost tour in Blacksburg.

Right now, the group is asking for feedback on what locations should be included on the tour.

Museum Assistant, Joy Jarrells, says she hopes to have the tour up and running this summer.

“I think it’s really fun when you get to learn about local history in a more unique setting so this tour will focus more on like local stories and things you might not like learn about in a class or something,” Jarrells said.

If you know of a hunted place in Blacksburg you can share it with the foundation on social media.

