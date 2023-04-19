Calmer winds, warmer temperatures expected Wednesday

Calmer winds today

Highs soar into the upper 80s/near 90 by Thursday

Dry through the workweek; watching late-week shower chances

TODAY

Expect a good deal of sunshine for your Wednesday. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s today.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Thursday and Friday will feature a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky. Highs will soar well into the 80s to near 90 by Thursday. Temperatures will be a little cooler by Friday.

WEEKEND SHOWERS RETURNS

A strong cold front will enter from the west by Saturday morning. The big question is how fast will it move into our area? A faster front would mean showers by early Saturday morning with more widespread, soaking rain for everyone by the afternoon. A slower front would hold off the rain until the afternoon. Either way, Saturday will be wet the later we go into the afternoon and evening.

We’ll keep showers in the forecast through late Saturday night and possibly even Sunday morning before the front moves through. Highs Saturday will only be in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Any rain ends early Sunday as high pressure builds back leading to a dry rest of Sunday which lasts into the start of the workweek. Temperatures for now will be around 5-10 degrees cooler than the normal.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

