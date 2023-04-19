Cannabis Control Authority holding town hall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) will hold a town hall April 19 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center to cover a range of topics pertaining to cannabis laws in Virginia.

Here @ Home welcomes Jeremy Preiss, Virginia Cannabis Control Authority’s Acting Head and Chief Officer of Regulatory, to talk about the CCA and its mission.

The event will provide the public with the chance to learn about the CCA’s mission and non-policymaking role as a regulator, educator, and advisor. It will also cover topics such as current cannabis laws in Virginia, the medical cannabis program, and ongoing public health and public safety initiatives. The town hall will also provide an opportunity for the public to share their perspectives and ask questions about cannabis.

The town hall event is open to the public and will stream live online. We’ll also take questions from the audience in-person and online. Those wishing to speak during the event will have a two-minute time limit.

The event will be held at the Roanoke Higher Education Center, Room 212, April 19, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

