Carjacking suspect arrested in Alleghany County

Linwood Smith mugshot.
Linwood Smith mugshot.(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A carjacking suspect was arrested in Alleghany County early Tuesday morning, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call early Tuesday morning about several vehicles being stolen from the Rich Patch/Potts Creek area.

36-year-old Linwood Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.

Smith is being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail on $1,500 bond.

