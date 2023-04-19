Carjacking suspect arrested in Alleghany County
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A carjacking suspect was arrested in Alleghany County early Tuesday morning, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they received a call early Tuesday morning about several vehicles being stolen from the Rich Patch/Potts Creek area.
36-year-old Linwood Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny.
Smith is being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail on $1,500 bond.
